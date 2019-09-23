Trippie Redd made headlines last week after Tekashi 69 identified him as a gang member. Friday, Trippie parlayed that attention into the release of his video for “Snake Skin.” “Snake Skin video out now,” Trippie Redd said on Twitter. “Directed by (Cole Bennett).”

SNAKE SKIN VIDEO OUT NOW 🐍

DIRECTED BY @_ColeBennett_ https://t.co/sqEOAIaxMO — Trippie Redd (@trippieredd) September 20, 2019

The video starts with a zooming out camera shot of Trippie’s face before cutting away to the opening scene of Trippie smoking a joint while on the hood of a red a two-door red convertible with a lady friend sitting in the passenger seat in a dreary, grey town. People in all red, some with red suitcases, surround Trippie as he smokes. Several shots recycle through, tracking Trippie rapping from a building’s fire escape to the steps of the front door of the building. When it starts raining, Trippie even dons a red umbrella to match the surrounding red people. With the help of symbols sprinkled in as mentioned above, the video has one message: Don’t commit suicide.

Trippie addressed the song’s meaning last month.

“It’s kind of suicidal in a ‘stay away from it’ type of sh*t,“ Trippie says to Billboard. “That’s the whole concept of it, stay away from suicide. Don’t worry about what other people say, you could be doing what they’re doing or even better than them.”