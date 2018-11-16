Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Troye Sivan just wrapped his Bloom tour, but the young singer is staying busy promoting Boy Erased. Sivan, who also co-stars in the film, wrote a features a gorgeous track for its soundtrack alongside Sigur Rós multi-instrumentalist Jónsi. “Revelation” is a beautiful song, tender and vulnerable but still crackling with the passion that makes Sivan such a unique talent.

Sivan just visited The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon earlier this week for a performance with Charli XCX, but the singer returned to the stage last night to play “Revelation.” While Sivan and Charli’s performance of “1999” was a high-production, leather pants marvel, Sivan goes minimalist here. Bathed in smoky gray light and backed by a live string quartet, the song lets Sivan’s voice take the spotlight. He’s one of those rare pop stars that is equally brilliant on a massive stage, one of many parts in an ambitious performance, or dialing it back and standing alone.

Sivan performed “Revelation” on a few dates of his Bloom tour (and just played it on Ellen just a few weeks ago), but his performance of the song on The Tonight Show is something special.

Watch Troye Sivan (and a live string quartet) share “Revelation” with Fallon above.