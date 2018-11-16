Troye Sivan Returned To ‘The Tonight Show’ Stage For An Ethereal Performance Of ‘Revelation’

11.16.18 49 mins ago

Troye Sivan just wrapped his Bloom tour, but the young singer is staying busy promoting Boy Erased. Sivan, who also co-stars in the film, wrote a features a gorgeous track for its soundtrack alongside Sigur Rós multi-instrumentalist Jónsi. “Revelation” is a beautiful song, tender and vulnerable but still crackling with the passion that makes Sivan such a unique talent.

Sivan just visited The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon earlier this week for a performance with Charli XCX, but the singer returned to the stage last night to play “Revelation.” While Sivan and Charli’s performance of “1999” was a high-production, leather pants marvel, Sivan goes minimalist here. Bathed in smoky gray light and backed by a live string quartet, the song lets Sivan’s voice take the spotlight. He’s one of those rare pop stars that is equally brilliant on a massive stage, one of many parts in an ambitious performance, or dialing it back and standing alone.

Sivan performed “Revelation” on a few dates of his Bloom tour (and just played it on Ellen just a few weeks ago), but his performance of the song on The Tonight Show is something special.

Watch Troye Sivan (and a live string quartet) share “Revelation” with Fallon above.

