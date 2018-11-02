Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Last week I called the Bohemian Rhapsody soundtrack “the gift that keeps on giving.” Shawn Mendes and Teddy Geiger covered “Under Pressure,” 5 Seconds Of Summer released a killer rendition of “Killer Queen,” and now pop prince Troye Sivan surprise-dropped a cover of “Somebody To Love.”

Sivan’s “Somebody To Love” is pretty different from the classic Queen version. Done by Freddie Mercury, “Somebody To Love” is a bombastic, exalting song that begs somebody to love. Sivan can do bombastic and exalting — his Bloom tour is all joy and color — but the young pop star is also studied in longing. Under the choirs and drama, “Somebody To Love” has lyrics like it could be one of the slower songs on Bloom. Sivan is a bold, young, queer singer whose star is rapidly rising. Could there be anyone better suited to cover Freddie Mercury?

As with Mendes and 5SOS’ covers for the Bohemian Rhapsody soundtrack, proceeds from “Somebody To Love” go to support a good cause. Sivan, Universal Music Group, and Queen are donating net profits from the song to the Mercury Phoenix Trust, an organization to help the global fight against HIV/AIDS.

Listen to Troye Sivan’s cover of “Somebody To Love” above.