Try To Guess What Miley Cyrus’ Dildo Is In The Shape Of

03.07.14 4 years ago 29 Comments

If I were Miley Cyrus‘ dildo, what would I look like? Well…

-A midget in a bear suit?

-The state of Montana?

-A giant “L,” for LOL?

Dignity?

-A wrecking ball?

The answer: check out the banner image. Yup, it’s the Hand of Adonis.

NOT for the faint of heart, the Hand of Adonis is a unique tool for size enthusiasts, or anyone interested in fisting. The ultra realistic, 16 1/2 inch arm ends in a ‘duck bill’ positioned hand, with thick fingers for lots and lots of sensation. The realistic feeling, SilAgel filled rubber material is firm, yet quite flexible, and able to bend and twist for the perfect fit inside. It’s also anti-bacterial, non-toxic, and latex and cadmium free for safe enjoyment. The Hand tool is very large, quite heavy, and so not well suited to beginners, but if you’re experienced with large sized toys, you’ll love it. (Via)

miley friend

Darn, I was really hoping for Montana.

Via Twitter

