Try To Guess What Miley Cyrus’ Dildo Is In The Shape Of

If I were Miley Cyrus‘ dildo, what would I look like? Well…
-A midget in a bear suit?
-The state of Montana?
-A giant “L,” for LOL?
–Dignity?
-A wrecking ball?
The answer: check out the banner image. Yup, it’s the Hand of Adonis.
NOT for the faint of heart, the Hand of Adonis is a unique tool for size enthusiasts, or anyone interested in fisting. The ultra realistic, 16 1/2 inch arm ends in a ‘duck bill’ positioned hand, with thick fingers for lots and lots of sensation. The realistic feeling, SilAgel filled rubber material is firm, yet quite flexible, and able to bend and twist for the perfect fit inside. It’s also anti-bacterial, non-toxic, and latex and cadmium free for safe enjoyment. The Hand tool is very large, quite heavy, and so not well suited to beginners, but if you’re experienced with large sized toys, you’ll love it. (Via)
Darn, I was really hoping for Montana.
Reason #3,761 why she should just do a pr0n/sextape and get it over with already.
Idk why but that’s an incredible turn on
I will guess “crippling daddy issues”?
Truth
Oh my god
I love the hashtag in the picture, like being on tour is just a given that you’re going to be doing a ton of masturbating.
Bet she named it Handa Montana.
+1
That bitch got a big ol’ pussy!
She can go away now, please.
fui
Wow.
Well that is used for fisting…if that gets used on her..her snatch will be all big and loose..
what do you mean by “will be”?
Her parents must be so proud!
(You would think this comment would be sarcastic, but not with her parents…)
HELLO… Hello… hello… ello… lo… see what I did there.
This is the most disgusting thing I’ve read about her. I want to unknow this.
Nobody says she uses it. It definitely did what she probably expected and wanted it to do, which is bring a lot of attention her way.
Riiiiiiiiiiiiiight she just bought it to get attention! she couldn’t introduce that huge plastic hand in her vagina, that would be bad.
Yeah, I’m pretty sure this is a joke, guys. Y’all are a bunch of gulli-bulls.
Is that like a silly-bull?
It’s a little worse than a silly-bull, but yeah, they’re pretty similar.
What about bullymongs?
Haven’t we all bought dildos whilst traveling?
If you say “Orange” really slow, it sounds like “Gullible.”
Yep, still unfuckable.
Even in da butt?
Look more like Belladonna Magic hand
[www.amazon.com]
Her twat probably looks like the Arby’s Big Montana now.
this got a laugh out of me #meat