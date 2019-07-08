Getty Image

Former Young Money standout Tyga is keeping his family ties close.

In the Los Angeles-based rapper’s latest video, he pays homage to his former boss and mentor, Lil Wayne (yes, again). From the start of the video, which replicates Wayne’s “A Milli” video, Tyga transitions in and out of reenactments of Wayne’s most iconic videos such as “Go DJ,” “Lollipop,” and “Fireman.” Check out the video above.

For those keeping tabs on Tyga, it makes sense why the 16x Billboard Hot 100 charting artist would shout out his former boss. In reality, Wayne never wanted Tyga off of his label. However, Birdman, at the time, was the majority owner of Young Money, and, according to Wayne, he wasn’t consulted on the decision (a decision mostly stemming from Tyga being disgruntled over unpaid royalties).

Just last summer Tyga shouted out Wayne, though his lawsuit with Birdman is ongoing.

No Lil Wayne slander will be tolerated ever.That man changed my life💯 — T-Raww (@Tyga) August 29, 2018

Wayne appeared on Tyga’s first post-Young Money release, The Gold Album: 18th Dynasty and his latest release, Legendary, released last month. The latter was promoted with lead-single “Taste” (Feat. Offset), which was T-Raww’s first Top 40 single since 2015, peaking at No. 8. With Tyga paying respect to his mentor in this latest video, all appears to be good between the pair, business issues aside.