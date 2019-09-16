Tyler The Creator Rifles Through The Emotions Of A Romance In His ‘A Boy Is A Gun’ Video

Tyler The Creator is ending his summer the way he started it, with a video for a song off of his latest album Igor . In May, Tyler released the video to the 12-track album’s lead single, “Earfquake,” and now Tyler releases the video to “A Boy Is a gun”. Igor was Tyler’s first album to debut atop the Billboard 200, to the dismay of DJ Khaled .

A BOY IS A GUN* https://t.co/64sAeNhav8 — Tyler, The Creator (@tylerthecreator) September 16, 2019

From the video’s onset, the song’s intro lyrics “No, don’t shoot me down” rang supreme, as Tyler positions his shotgun toward the sky to shoot a bird. Tyler stays on the steps where he shot from to sing the hook before he finds himself running helicopter-style across a lawn of fresh-cut grass. Abruptly, Tyler falls down, as if he is trolling the bird he shoots down from the sky moments before. The next shot is a cutaway showing Tyler venting to his boyfriend in a vintage station wagon, though his friend seems unattentive. Tyler and his friend reappear moments later with Tyler in the bathtub and his friend walking in to briefly use the sink.

Things take a turn for the worst with the couple while in the bedroom. Tyler jumps up out of his chair sporting nothing but multi-color boxers, while his friend is packing his belongings to head out the front door. Tyler lets him walk, but not without having a flashback of him and his friend at the pool. While it appears Tyler’s friend wants to make amends toward the end of the video, Tyler states he’s moved on, watching his friend walk out the door again (for good).

You can watch the video to “A Boy Is A Gun” in the clip above.