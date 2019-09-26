Tyler The Creator may have had a few of his travel bans lifted but it seems like his transportation woes continue. Sometime around 3 AM this morning, Tyler hit Twitter with the news that he can’t fly on American Airlines because he’s on their “no fly terrorist list.” He punctuated the all-caps statement with both an odd emoji choice (the drooling emoji) and a perfectly reasonable question under the circumstances: “WHAT THE HELL DID I DO?”

HA IM ON @AmericanAir NO FLY TERRORIST LIST 🤤 WHAT THE HELL DID I DO — Tyler, The Creator (@tylerthecreator) September 26, 2019

It isn’t like American can say he’s been up to his old mischief, which even he admits was a lot. Tyler is around eight years and three career evolutions away from the boisterous, antisocial raps from his Odd Future days. The crew’s old musical content got them banned from both New Zealand and the UK, where polished manners might as well be an art form. With the resignation of former Prime Minister Theresa May, Tyler’s travel restriction was lifted, and he’s currently tearing it up in the UK on the latest leg of his Igor tour.

We'd like to look into this. Send us a quick DM with your record locator. — American Airlines (@AmericanAir) September 26, 2019

For their part, American didn’t offer a public explanation, but since their official account was tagged in Tyler’s tweet, he naturally received the pat “We’d like to look into this. Send us a quick DM with your record locator” message that the poor social media manager has to send to as many public complaints as possible.

Speaking of Tyler and terrorism, a university student was recently charged with making terroristic threats for scrawling some of those old Tyler lyrics on school property, which may provide at least a clue why he’s having flight troubles so early in the morning.