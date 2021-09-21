Full-time rapper and part-time goofball Tyler The Creator is notorious prankster. He even said his 2019 race for No. 1 with DJ Khaled was “fun” because it was like “watching a man die inside.” But Tyler doesn’t just save his disses for fellow musicians, he also likes to mess around with his fans. That’s why the rapper had a very NSFW message for one fan who started filming him driving on the highway.

The Grammy Award-winner was recently driving through traffic in his vintage 1992 BMW M3 when he was spotted by a fan. Tyler noticed he was being filmed and decided to flip the bird at the camera. When the fan rolled down their window, Tyler pulled out another NSFW gesture for laughs. The whole interaction went down while Tyler was alone in his car, and kept taking his eyes off the road to mess with the fan before speeding off.

Shortly ahead of the short interaction with a fan, Tyler shut down a rumor circulating about his hit 2015 Cherry Bomb album. After dropping his Call Me If You Get Lost LP earlier this year, some fans on the internet began speculating that the rapper wasn’t fond of his 2015 release. A line in the Call Me If You Get Lost track “Massa” called Cherry Bomb “shifty” and the rapper previously referred to 2015 as his “ugly phase.” But Tyler was quick to shut down the rumor, clarifying that even though he was going through an “ugly phase” at the time, it had nothing to do with the music.