Tyler The Creator Discusses A Potential Odd Future Reunion, And He Has Mixed Feelings

Odd Future was an iconic collective in its time, and it launched the prosperous solo careers of members Tyler The Creator, Frank Ocean, and Earl Sweatshirt. Given how beloved the group was, fans would likely be happy to see the squad reunite and run it back, but Tyler isn’t sure whether or not that would be a good idea.

Speaking at a Converse Creative All Star event in London this past weekend, Tyler said that while he “would be open to” reuniting, he thinks the desire to see that happen might be more driven by nostalgia than anything else, saying, “I would be open to it, but I think everyone is kinda past that. I think some people base it on nostalgia rather than like, ‘Would it actually be good?’ Like, we don’t always need a Bad Boys 5. Even though I like the last one. N****, it’s there, listen to it.”

He went on to share his thoughts about collaborate Odd Future projects past and potential, saying the collective’s mixtapes “weren’t that good,” and that he’s not sure how well a new tape would turn out:

“Honestly, the OF tapes weren’t that good. It was just a fun time, but musically, it’s like, ‘Uh, coulda did better.’ But, for the time, it was tight. I think now… and I could probably figure it out. I don’t know if the styles will mesh much for a good cohesive thing. No niche like, ‘Oh, this is a good idea.’ Like an actually good thing. I don’t know if the styles would mesh much with everyone. But, who knows, this could change in six weeks.”

The good news is that Tyler hasn’t entirely closed the door on an Odd Future reunion, so fans still have a bit of hope to hold on to.