Tyrese is known for many things, a multi-hyphenate artist who seamlessly transitioned from singing and songwriting, to acting, and back again. There’s also that matter of his feud with The Rock, which is apparently resolved now. But today he’s offering his thoughts on some medical issues instead of various artforms, namely, how to stay safe from COVID-19. On Instagram today, Tyrese posted his thoughts on the virus and some preventive measures he thinks keep him healthy.

Random shit I think of on flights… One of my secrets for staying COVID free is I sleep with the heat on 90 degrees every night…… Been sleeping at this temp for 15 years so it’s nothing new….. But….. Rumor has it if you catch Covid it doesn’t survive warm temperatures…..another random thought is people are not loyal to you… They are loyal to what they want FROM you…. It’s ok to be cool with people who you clearly see and KNOW they want something…. As long as you are CLEAR about their CLEAR intentions….. just know… Soon as they don’t get what they want…. They will disappear faster than you can blink…. And just leave you standing there confused, shook and feeling like wtf just happened…… I’m a self professed alpha empath….. My alpha will turn fragile insecure people away… When that happens it makes me happen cause I have one less person to love and care for…..

There you have it. Check out his full post below: