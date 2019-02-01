Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

Chris Hall/Red Light Management

It has been reported that 99 percent of all music streaming activity comes from just 10 percent of all available songs, meaning that the most popular tracks are pretty much all most people listen to. Even if those reported numbers aren’t completely accurate, that still feels true. That’s great for those artists, but what about everybody else? What about the folks who don’t have as much promotional firepower in their arsenal but are still releasing terrific material that ought to be heard? Well, this is my small attempt to help level that disparity: A list of this week’s finest indie albums that you may not have heard, or even heard of.

There were some solid releases this week, like huge dream pop from Thyla and dance-ready electronic music from Big Wild, so check it all out below.

Big Wild — Superdream

Jackson Stell says that Superdream sees him featuring his “voice and songwriting as the main focus for the first time ever.” It turns out that he thrives in his role, as songs like “City Of Sound” delightfully upbeat tunes that beg to be danced to.

Thyla — What’s On Your Mind EP

Thyla frontwoman Millie Duthie previously said of her songwriting process, “I tend to write a lot from insecurity, because I’m always scared that it’s not going to be good enough, because it’s all self-taught and a bit untamed.” That’s not something she ought to worry about: The group’s new EP is full of cathartic dream pop that absolutely soars, like the single “Only Ever.”

Mandolin Orange — Tides Of A Teardrop

The North Carolina duo appreciate the gentle beauty in well-executed folk, and their Americana-tinted songs are truly calming affairs. “The Wolves” has a hint of country twang to it, and if the term “easy listening” wasn’t so associated with boring elevator music, it would be the perfect descriptor for what’s happening here.