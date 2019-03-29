Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

Joyful Noise/Keeled Scales/Good Cop Bad Cop

It has been reported that 99 percent of all music streaming activity comes from just 10 percent of all available songs, meaning that the most popular tracks are pretty much all most people listen to. Even if those reported numbers aren’t completely accurate, that still feels true. That’s great for those artists, but what about everybody else? What about the folks who don’t have as much promotional firepower in their arsenal but are still releasing terrific material that ought to be heard? Well, this is my small attempt to help level that disparity: A list of this week’s finest indie albums that you may not have heard, or even heard of.

There were some solid releases this week, like projects from members of Arctic Monkeys, Phosphorescent, and Speedy Ortiz, so check it all out below.

Good Cop Bad Cop — Good Cop Bad Cop

Arctic Monkeys’ Tranquility Base Hotel & Casino saw the band embrace a sound that strayed from their traditional indie rock, and drummer Matt Helders is taking that a step further on the new self-titled Good Cop Bad Cop album, which he made with Joe Carnall of fellow UK band Milburn. Songs like “Silk And Leather” skew much more synthpop or new wave, and the result is a lush electronic sound that’s both old school and forward-thinking.

Get Good Cop Bad Cop here.

Jo Schornikow — Secret Weapon

Schornikow’s best-known work is probably her contribution to Phosphorescent, and in her solo material, her philosophy doesn’t appear to be too far off from that of her husband Matthew Houck’s project. She creates enveloping environments through songs that are modern and nostalgic, like the tender electric folk of “Ghosts” and the synth coziness of “Incomplete.”