Skyxxx’s Chilly ‘Madhouse’ Performance For ‘UPROXX Sessions’ Shows Off His Polished Flow

If there was an UPROXX Sessions award for “best prop,” our latest featured artist Skyxxx would certainly take home the prize. While prior performers like Horse Head and Dana Dentata brought their own eye-catching add-ons to their perfomances — a guitar with a rainbow strap and a shovel-“corpse” combo, respectively — Skyxxx (pronounced “Sky”) brings something a lot more endearing: His husky puppy, which he says “don’t talk to b*tch ass n****s.”

He then rips through a 90-second performance of the ping-pong flow on his new single “Madhouse,” a sparsely-produced, descriptive tableau of “a very scary place.”

Skyxxx, who hails from Orlando, Florida, first saw his profile jump late last year with the success of his “Hotboy Remix” with NLE Choppa. He was set to quickly follow up with the Madhouse EP, but COVID-19 struck and it was delayed until this Friday, August 21. It’ll feature fellow Sessions alum Guapdad 4000.

Watch Skyxxx perform “Madhouse” above.

Skyxxx is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.