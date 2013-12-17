Sorry, Jay & Bey: The 10 Best Albums Of 2013

Honorable Mentions: Run the Jewels by Run the Jewels and …Like Clockwork by Queens of the Stone Age.
#10. m b v by My Bloody Valentine
My Bloody Valentine doesn’t have to blow out your eardrums to sound transcendent. On m b v, the group’s first album since their 1991 masterpiece, Loveless, Kevin Shields trades deafening reverb for something equally textured in its layers of noise yet more accessibly gorgeous, with each track taking their time to slowly unfurl. Also, it’s still pretty goddamn loud. m b v is both a throwback and completely of its time, occasionally in the same song, like in the vibrating “only tomorrow,” which Billy Corgan has spent his entire career trying to sound like. Unlike most decades-in-the-works albums, m b v was worth the wait, though hopefully it’s not another 20 years before album #4.
#9. Acid Rap by Chance the Rapper
For a musician, the term “labor of love” is a backhanded compliment. It implies that there are singers, rappers, ukulele players, whomever, who aren’t giving their whole when they’re making new music, either because they’re lazy, they don’t care, or they’re lazy AND don’t care. But it’s an endorsement, I swear, when I say Acid Rap is a labor of love, because Chance the Rapper, who lives in the permanent haze of a smoker’s paranoia, puts everything he has into every track. As he should. He’s 20 years old, hasn’t released a full-length studio album, and before this year, his biggest claim to fame was “Childish Gambino opening act.” The future is now for the often playful, always determined Chance, whose elastic Acid Rap isn’t a sign of great things to come; things are already pretty great.
#8. Random Access Memories by Daft Punk
Ain’t Daft Punk a bunch of stinkers? One of the funniest music moments of the year came from two French robots, who began their first album in eight years with a rising crescendo of electro-noise that made Random Access Memories sound like a spiritual sibling to Discovery. Then it all vanishes, into a smooth stream of soft disco. Random was not what we thought it’d be. There is no “Digital Love” or “Harder, Better, Faster, Stronger.” It owes as much to an obscure Italian record producer as it does any dance music trend. That’s because Daft Punk were the forefathers of many of those trends, and they weren’t interested in reliving the past. Or at least not the immediate past. Better to pretend it’s the late 1970s, when Chic was one of the biggest bands in the world. That’s how we got the perfectly perfect “Get Lucky,” which dance groups are going to try to replicate for the NEXT 20 years. It’s a cruel cycle.
#7. Silence Yourself by Savages
Savages make it easy for us: they sound savage. A very particular kind of savage, the kind that exists in a meat locker with unforgiving acoustics, but savage nonetheless. Silence Yourself is a self-assured post-punk debut that rumbles like a band that’s been together for fifteen years, not less than three; it’s direct, confrontational angst, forcing you to put aside the bullsh*t. Over and over again, singer Jehnny Beth chants, “I am here, I am here, I am here,” until it becomes a way of life. Savages is here; everything else doesn’t matter.
#6. The Greatest Generation by the Wonder Years
“Jesus Christ, I’m 26/All the people I graduated with all have kids, all have wives, all have people who care if they come home at night/Jesus Christ, did I f*ck up?” That might be the most fiercely honest lyric I’ve heard all year. There’s a guy who pops up later on this list who’s well known for exposing his emotional scabs to everyone, but unless you’re a fashion designer/rapper with a Hobbit for a wife, he’s impossible to relate to — I can, however, scream and self-loathe with a bunch of pop-punk sad sacks from the Northeast who named their band after a TV show. The Wonder Years make small details sound life-changing, where every heart-on-sleeve song sounds could be the soundtrack to a climatic movie scene. The Greatest Generation recharges an often-stagnant genre.
How much is Haim paying you? Because they are in no way deserving of the amount of coverage they get on Uproxx.
My thoughts exactly. I don’t understand what’s so great about them.
In an age dominated by female pop they stand far above the competition.
That’s a joke right? I mean, you list Chvches here so clearly you know that there’s talent out there. Haim is so vanilla that I just insulted vanilla with that comparison.
Standing far above the competition in pop music isn’t saying much.
If Girls became a band, they would be HAIM
Agreed. I think it’s because they’re attainable?
They’re as nose as the Haim on plain’s face.
(Couldn’t resist. I’m actually indifferent to them.)
HAIM are fun. They know they make slightly cheesy R&B tinged Fleewood Mac-esque pop music and they’re good at it. They all play multiple instruments and sing and their live shows are bomb.
The Wire is maybe the song of the year. Get over it.
They make pop music that doesn’t sound precious or obnoxious. That’s damn hard these days.
“The Wire” is incredibly boring, and I say this as someone who likes HAIM in general. “Forever” was a much better single that didn’t sound like it was trying to put people under. Still mystified as to why “The Wire” was the song people ran with.
There was so much good pop music this year, I find it very odd that people would fixate on Haim’s blandness as the pinnacle of pop. Grouplove, Tame Impala, Chvches, The Neighbourhood, Daft Punk, Lorde, Janelle Monae … all of them released great pop albums this year.
you are all making me very agitated.
The Wire boring? GET THE FUCK OUT OF HERE
Haim’s vocal style is ripped off from Andy Bernard. “Ah-ri-dit-dit-di-dooo!”
Love Tame Impala, but they’re definitely not pop. Far from it.
I was listening to a Haim song the other day on XM radio and my husband was all, “WTF is this crap? Wilson Phillips?” I was kind of embarrassed.
No Run The Jewels? I’m outta here.
#cosign
Sea Legs alone lays waste to all of Yeezus
Yup, though I did prefer Chance’s tape. I was just in an argument about how free mixtapes shouldn’t count for these lists, but they’re so much better than the retail stuff now.
If you’re a fan of rap, we have a best of going.
[smokingsection.uproxx.com]
add’l genres and more specific items to follow.
Run the Jewels JUST missed the cut. Seriously, it’s #11. The only reason it didn’t make it is because Cancer 4 Cure and RAP Music are masterpieces; RtJ is “just” incredibly good.
@Chet
I thought RtJ was an album that they released for free? Does that make it a mixtape? Explain like I’m five.
@Josh
Everyone’s entitled to their own opinion, but is it fair to rank an album aside the artist’s previous work if you’re just ranking them against the other albums release in that year? Seems like two different pools to me.
Also, you ever noticed that when someone prefaces what they want to say with ‘Everyone’s entitled to their own opinion’, they proceed to shit all over your face? Metaphorically, that is. I’m not into that.
I’ve only listened to CHVRCHES and that was only because a friend said “The Mother We Share” was his favorite song of the year.
No, my favorite albums of the year are RVIVR, Ha Ha Tonka, Sundowner, Nightmares for a Week, and Bombino.
Well, I just did this so I might as well post it even tho no one cares!!!!!!!
1. Volition – Protest the Hero
2. Sunbather – DeafHeaven
3. Joyce Manor – Joyce Manor
4. Wrongdoers – Norma Jean
5. Matangi – M.I.A.
7. One of Us is the Killer – Dillinger Escape Plan
7. Fever Hunting – Modern Life is War
8. No Place – A Lot Like Birds
9. Talon of the Hawk – The Front Bottoms
10. 13.0.0.0.0 – This Town Needs Guns
11. Modern Vampires of the City – Vampire Weekend
12. Comedown Machine – The Strokes
13. Ultraviolet – Kylesa
14. …Like Clockwork – Queens of the Stone Age
15. An Autobiography – Old Gray
Forgot Yeezus. Probably would have been around #10
Talon of the Hawk is great, as is Joyce Manor. Comedown Machine was disappointing.
Any Dillinger Escape Plan love is appreciated.
I can’t be the only one that thinks that Haim is going to break out into Heartache every time I hear that song.
Once Don Henley hears ‘The Wire’, you know he’s gonna sue because that’s what kind of asshole he is.
Glenn Frey, Bob Seger and J.D. Souther will pound him down just fine.
And I have to admit that Kim Kardashian’s Konsort kinda kicks ass on the whole “Yeezus” thing. Now if you’ll excuse me, I’ll put on the Geoff Tate-free Queensryche or the new Volbeat album again.
Could you re-do this and actually include some exciting music? Not all this sad bastard stuff?
Oh J-Cole, I’m the only one that likes you
WE are the only two apparently…
Born Sinner is good. It just got overshadowed by Yeezus.
Indicud, NWTS, Born Sinner, just a few to add.
Absolutely loved this list! The Bones of What You Believe was my choice for AOTY, and I’m glad that it got some recognition over here at Uproxx. And for those of you harping over how NWTS or Born Sinner aren’t on here, head on over to Complex.com and you’ll find the list you’re looking for.
No Run The Jewels or Typhoon – White Lighter makes this list a steaming pile of meh.
I was pretty underwhelmed by that Vampire Weekend album and I don’t understand the love Haim gets everywhere.
You are the first person I’ve heard mention Typhoon. I am so glad someone else on Earth listens to them, because they get nowhere NEAR the publicity they should and, as a band, they are head and shoulders above anyone else on this list.
Arctic Monkeys – AM every single time over Yeezus.
Agreed. Though pretty much anything every time of Yeezus. If someone made a case for Macklemore over Yeezus, I’d listen to them without yelling.
The Chvrches record is so good. It puts me in a good mood. Can’t wait to see them in April when they finally come to Phoenix.
I’d put ‘Run the Jewels’ on a best of the year list. It grabs you by the throat and doesn’t let go.
Probably not top ten of the year, but if you like DeafHeaven you should check out The World is a Beautiful Place and I Am No Longer Afraid to Die’s album “Whenever, If Ever”
That album is great. Completely forgot about it.
Also, while the album came out in 2012, if you like “Whenever, If Ever,” you’ll probably dig “Riala” by Suis La Lune
I’ll do just that. Thanks for the recommendation.
I think Haim is nice, it’s definitely pop music but it’s not another EDM song repeating the same cringe-worthy lovelorn lyrics without any degree of self-awareness or levity. It’s also nice that their pop album required break up single, The Wire, isn’t filled with drama about how much better off the artist will be and how TOTALLY LITERALLY DRAMATIC their love-life is. It’s just a really solid album of fluff and that’s a noteworthy achievement. I don’t get enough of that these days. I would be inclined to agree that it doesn’t belong on my best-of list but whatever I ain’t care, suck a goddamn dick Kurp your list sucks and fuck your free content.
Needs more QOTSA, Foxygen, Arcade Fire and So So Glos, but a solid enough list, I guess.
The So So Glos album is solid. If I put this together in the summer, it would have been higher.
My list:
1. Youth Lagoon – Wondrous Bughouse
2. CHVRCHES – The Bones of What You Believe
3. Arcade Fire – Reflektor
4. Frightened Rabbit – Pedestrian Verse
5. Los Campesinos – No Blues
6. Vampire Weekend – Modern Vampires of the City
7. Kanye West – Yeezus
8. Wavves – Afraid of Heights
9. Mikal Cronin – MCII
10. Jake Bugg – Jake Bugg
11. Christopher Owens – Lysandre
12. K-X-P – II
13. Junip – Junip
14. Arctic Monkeys – AM
15. Autre Ne Veut – Anxiety
16. Haim – Days Are Gone
17. Savages – Silence Yourself
18. Dungeonesse – Dungeonesse
19. The National – Trouble Will Find Me
20. The So So Glos – Blowout
21. Jagwar Ma – Howlin
22. Sigur Ros – Kveikur
23. Bored Nothing – Bored Nothing
24. Blood Orange – Cupid Deluxe
25. Foals – Holy Fire
26. Milk Music – Cruise Your Illusion
27. Phoenix – Bankrupt!
28. Daft Punk – Random Access Memories
29. Lorde – Pure Heroine
30. No Joy – Wait To Pleasure
31. Marnie Stern – The Chronicles of Marnia
nice list
I actually think the only thing that stuck with me this year was Queens of the Stone Age’s “Like Clockwork”. Though Puscifer’s “Donkey Punch The Night” has the best name.
Bowie’s album was kind of fun, but not life changing. The Sound City “Real to Reel” album had its moments (as Dave Grohl always does).
That’s about it.
Haim is alright but I find their songs to be very samey. I thought the first tune was super long until I realized I was halfway through the third track. And my favorite album of the year is Real by Elastic Bond.
Unknown Mortal Orchestra’s album ll is pretty good and of course, unknown. ?uestlove is one of the few people who have it on his shortlist for best of.
Got excited cuz I thought, oh shit, Corey Haim put out a record and it’s making top ten lists? Then, sadly, no. I am 33 years old.
run the jewels.. jewels… jewels.. jewels. also Settle by Disclusure? maybe Anxiety by Autre Ne Veut?
If Settle was three or four songs shorter, YES.
Elvis Costello and The Roots though…sadness.
I’m old and out of touch, but I thoroughly enjoyed David Bowie’s “The Next Day,” and Placebo’s “Loud Like Love” at least as much as some of the albums on this list. (and way more than Kanye’s latest. I just don’t get the love for Mr. West)
Marshall Mathers LP 2 gets better with every spin. I’m fully prepared to get flamed, but the talent level alone on that album deserves a nod.
RTJ and The National are #1 and #1a this year. Nothing else comes close for me.
Good call on Deafheaven though!
The Wonder Years were not named after the TV show, they were named after a paper written by one of the members’ high school teachers.
Good list though.
Ghostface 12 Reasons to Die
I’m “old” so I haven’t really listened to any of this stuff. So, uh…my list basically comprises of “The Devil Put Dinosaurs Here” by Alice in Chains and the Lonely Island’s “Wack Album”.
My album of the Year would go to John Legend. Love in the Future is an excellent album from start to finish. I also enjoyed the 20/20 experience from JT.
I made a list, and it’s far from revelatory, but what the hell, it’s what comment sections are for.
Speedy Ortiz – Major Arcana
Janelle Monae – The Electric Lady
Sky Ferreira – Night Time, My Time
The National – Trouble Will Find Me
Sigur Ros – Kveikur
Vampire Weekend – Modern Vampires of the City
Baths – Obsidian
Chvrches – Bones of What We Believe
My Bloody Valentine – MBV
Arcade Fire – Reflektor
Deafheaven – Sunbather
Kurt Vile?
Yeezus wasn’t even the best “bleak, industrial soundscape” rap album of 2013. That honor would have to go to Pusha T’s ‘My Name Is My Name’ followed closely by RTJ.
Top 5 Rap Albums of 2013:
1. King Push
2. RTJ
3. Acid Rap
4. Trap Lord
5. BOATS 2
I was going to mention Dillinger. One of Us is the Killer was awesome
I would have liked to seen Run The Jewels, QOTSA’s Like Clockwork and Janelle Monae’s Electric Lady.
Based on the albums I bought this year the best albums of 2013 are:
Power Glove: Far Cry 3: Blood Dragon soundtrack
BT: A Song Across The Wires
Kavinsky: Outrun
Hi friends, some music I like from 2013 includes:
King Krule, Local Natives, So So Glos, Liquor Store, Arctic Monkeys, and The National.
Not particularly in that order.
My 10
Homorable Mention: The Neighbourhood – I Love You, Danny Brown – Old, Daft Punk – Random Access Memories
10) Justin Timberlake – 20/20 Experience
9) Local Natives – Hummingbird
8) Thundercat – Apocalypse
7) Janelle Monáe – The Electric Lady
6) Disclosure – Settle
5) James Blake – Overgrown
4) Pusha T – My Name is My Name
3) Chance The Rapper – Acid Rap
2) Quadron – Avalanche
1) Toro Y Moi – Anything in Return