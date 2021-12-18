Rapper and producer Kangol Kid, who was also a member of Brooklyn’s Untouchable Force Organization (UTFO) trio, has passed away at the age of 55 following a battle with colon cancer, according to Rolling Stone. His death marks a sad ending to a brief bout with cancer; he announced his diagnosis earlier this year, in a post in February. Last month, Kangol, born Shaun Fequiere, shared a picture of fellow rapper LL Cool J visiting him at North Shore University Hospital in Manhasset, New York following a surgical procedure.

“Please forgive me for not returning calls and more,” Kangol wrote. “Things have become, and are becoming a little more difficult than imagined. I’ve been admitted again for complications related to my condition.” He added, “Thank you to those who have been instrumental in my latest ordeal. Your actions have been well received and greatly appreciated. I am blessed to have you by my side through this. I love you all.”

Hip-Hop lost a legend today with the transitioning of @yokangol but his legacy will forever serve as a source of inspiration, courage, and love. Rock The Bells sends our deepest condolences to all of his family and loved ones. #restinpower #kangolkid #fuckcancer 🕊 pic.twitter.com/U6xY2SwAPz — Rock The Bells (@RockTheBells) December 18, 2021

Kangol is best known for delivering the opening verse on UTFO’s 1984 single “Roxanne, Roxanne.” On the track, UTFO’s rappers, which also include Educated Rapper (Jeffrey Campbell) and Doctor Ice (Fred Reeves), repeatedly get denied by a “stuck-up” woman for a song that launched one of hip-hop’s first beefs. After UTFO canceled an appearance at a show, rapper Roxanne Shanté connected with one of the show’s promoters Marley Marl, who was also a producer, to release a diss track aimed at the group.

“Roxanne’s Revenge” launched the “The Roxanne Wars,” a rivalry that delivered between 30 and 100 answer records, according to different sources. These include UTFO’s own responses like 1995’s “The Real Roxanne” and “Roxanne, Roxanne, Pt. 2: Calling Her A Crab.”

