Vagabon Debuted The Gorgeous New Song ‘Full Moon In Gemini’ For Their NPR Tiny Desk Concert

02.23.18 2 weeks ago

Vagabon’s Infinite Worlds was one of our favorite albums of 2017, growing Laetitia Tamko’s profile and even landing her an opening slot for Tegan And Sara. To start her 2018 takeover, Tamko stopped by the NPR offices to film a Tiny Desk Session, joined by bassist Evan Lawrence to perform two cuts from Infinite Worlds — “Fear & Force” and “Cold Apartment” — as well as a brand new song called “Full Moon In Gemini.”

Coincidentally, on the very day that Tamko recorded her Tiny Desk performance, there was a total lunar eclipse in Leo. “So… watch yourselves,” she joked before launching into the new track. “Full Moon In Gemini” is the first taste of new music we’ve received since the release of Infinite Worlds, and one can only hope that Tamko’s new project doesn’t take as long as its predecessor.

“I just want to say that it’s really cool to be here,” Tamko said before diving into the excellent closing number, “Cold Apartment.” “I taught myself how to play these instruments, maybe, four years ago. I have been hauling ass and it’s nice to be here and to have been invited here and to play for all of you.”

Check out Vagabon’s Tiny Desk Concert in full above, and our extensive interview with Tamko here.

Around The Web

TAGSfull moon in geminiNPR Music Tiny Desk ConcertsVagabon

The RX

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

03.07.18 3 days ago
Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

03.07.18 3 days ago
Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

03.06.18 4 days ago
Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

03.05.18 5 days ago 8 Comments
Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

03.01.18 1 week ago
A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

02.27.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP