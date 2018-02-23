Vagabon’s Infinite Worlds was one of our favorite albums of 2017, growing Laetitia Tamko’s profile and even landing her an opening slot for Tegan And Sara. To start her 2018 takeover, Tamko stopped by the NPR offices to film a Tiny Desk Session, joined by bassist Evan Lawrence to perform two cuts from Infinite Worlds — “Fear & Force” and “Cold Apartment” — as well as a brand new song called “Full Moon In Gemini.”

Coincidentally, on the very day that Tamko recorded her Tiny Desk performance, there was a total lunar eclipse in Leo. “So… watch yourselves,” she joked before launching into the new track. “Full Moon In Gemini” is the first taste of new music we’ve received since the release of Infinite Worlds, and one can only hope that Tamko’s new project doesn’t take as long as its predecessor.

“I just want to say that it’s really cool to be here,” Tamko said before diving into the excellent closing number, “Cold Apartment.” “I taught myself how to play these instruments, maybe, four years ago. I have been hauling ass and it’s nice to be here and to have been invited here and to play for all of you.”

Check out Vagabon’s Tiny Desk Concert in full above, and our extensive interview with Tamko here.