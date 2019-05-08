Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

To celebrate the release of their new Father Of The Bride album, Vampire Weekend played a trio of New York shows, which culminated in a performance at Webster Hall in New York City. The band played three sets over the course of the day-long event, and Haim was notably involved in the event. Danielle Haim joined the group to perform a lot of songs, as she contributed to the album, while the whole band teamed with Vampire Weekend to play “This Life.” Vampire Weekend were the musical guests on The Tonight Show last night, and they brought that same energy to the show.

As Jimmy Fallon noted in his introduction, this appearance was Vampire Weekend’s first time performing on TV in five years. Well, they brought the goods. “This Life” is the perfect light and upbeat song for welcoming summer, and it’s an absolute delight live. Then they slowed things down for “Jerusalem, New York, Berlin” (a web-exclusive performance), which begins with Ezra Koenig singing over soft piano, with backing vocals from Danielle Haim, before settling into a groove during its second half.

Watch Vampire Weekend perform “This Life” with Haim and “Jerusalem, New York, Berlin” with Danielle Haim above.

Father Of The Bride is out now via Columbia. Get it here.