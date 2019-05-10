Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Vampire Weekend’s new album, Father Of The Bride, was recently released, and the band has been visible on the promotional circuit. Earlier this week, they visited The Tonight Show to perform a pair of songs from the album, “This Life” and “Jerusalem, New York, Berlin,” joined by members of Haim. They continued their broadcast trek last night with a stop on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, to perform “Sunflower.”

The band had the crowd on their side early, as they got spontaneous applause during the song’s jazzy, Grateful Dead-inspired instrumental intro. It’s for sure one of the more fun song intros of 2019, so the reception makes sense. The performance went swimmingly from there, and the crowd erupted into more thunderous applause once the song came to an end.

Vampire Weekend’s “Sunflower” might not be the first song you think of when you hear the title “Sunflower,” as Post Malone and Swae Lee’s song of the same name is the more popular of the two (with all due respect to Koenig and company). However, the band thought it would be neat to cover the Post Malone song, so that’s what they did when they visited BBC Radio 1 recently.

Watch Vampire Weekend perform “Sunflower” above, and read our review of Father Of The Bride here.

Father Of The Bride is out now via Columbia. Get it here.