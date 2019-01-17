As Vampire Weekend‘s Ezra Koenig noted in an Instagram post today, people have their own sense of time. So, while it may seem like forever since the 2013 release of their last album, the wonderful Modern Vampires Of The City, for the band, it was just the right amount of time. But now the wait for new VW music seems to be over, as Koenig revealed that two new songs will be released next week, along with a whole host of other information.
LP4’s title was not unveiled, though the initials FOTB were given to it in the social media post. In addition, Koenig offered up that a pair of songs will be released every month until the album comes out, with a total of three drops before the album. That would seem to place the release of the album around the April timeframe, but that should be revealed next week. Also, the new album will contain 18-songs and run for 59 minutes, though Ezra is not quite ready to call it a double album. As for the upcoming song titles, Koenig just gave initials for those as well, “1. hh/2021 2. s/bb 3. tl/uw.”
Check out Koenig’s full post below, and get excited for the return of Vampire Weekend, the band of the internet era, next week.
To the fans: I know that 5-6 years is considered a long time between records. Personally, I think it’s a dignified pace befitting a band that’s already placed three albums in stores but everyone has their own sense of time. (I swear the time between 3 & 4 felt shorter to me than 2 & 3. I may be in the minority on this one.) This album didn’t really take any longer to write/record than MVOTC. We just took more time on the front end to chill. I’ll admit I may have stretched out the mixing/mastering process (aka THE END) a little bit cuz spending half the day with my family & half the day at Ariel’s is my ideal life-rhythm & it’s painful to say goodbye to that rhythm. Many of you have been hungry for information and we’ve given you very little. I don’t like talking abt a project while in the middle of making it. I usually regret everything I say cuz it turns out to be wrong (so disregard anything I may have said in the past 5 years.) I thought abt making a recording diary to tide over the people leaving intense comments but…to me, the album IS the recording diary…man. It’s called “FOTB” (well those are the initials – that’s a VW tradition) and it’s 18 songs. Picked the name a few years ago. At some point early on, the album drifted from the Mitsubishi Macchiato aesthetic. It was a helpful guiding principle tho. Working titles are important too. It’s a lot of songs but they all belong there. (If you disagree, you can always say it was 6 songs too long & make a lil 12-song playlist version of it.) At first, I wanted to make two 23-song albums on some human chromosome shit but then 23&me started doing Spotify playlists and I don’t know…felt we’d been scooped. Is it a double album? The vinyl will be double so…yes? It’s about 59 minutes long. We can talk more abt that later – if u care. To me, it’s just FOTB. Anyway, we’re gonna start releasing music next week. After all that waiting, you should have the general schedule: -There will be three 2-song drops every month until the record is out. 1. hh/2021 2. s/bb 3. tl/uw. (plans can change that’s the plan) Thank you for ur patience, Ezra
