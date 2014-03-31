A VH1 Reality Show Star Was Shot At His Mother's Funeral

Raymond Scott, a former co-owner of The Source magazine and current rapper on VH1’s Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta who goes by Benzino, was shot by his nephew Gai Scott on the way to his mother’s funeral this weekend. According to Boston’s WCVB, Gai and Raymond, who was later taken to South Shore Hospital with non-fatal injuries, were in the procession heading toward St. Peter’s Church when shots were hired.

“At some point when the cars were side by side, Gai Scott fired several shots into the red Dodge SUV being driven by Raymond Scott,” the statement said. Raymond Scott got out of his SUV and was taken to the Duxbury police station by a passerby. He was then taken to the hospital. Gai Scott was arrested and charged with assault with intent to murder. (Via)

The funeral was delayed, but later “held with blood-spattered cars and a hearse in the parking lot,” which is still less gross than the casting process for another one of VH1’s reality shows, Flavor of Love.

Via WCVB