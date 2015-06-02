Watch Ed Sheeran Play Acoustic Covers Of Limp Bizkit And Ty Dolla $ign For Jimmy Fallon

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Ed Sheeran plays acoustic hits that usually make hearts melt and people feel good inside. But what if he didn’t? What if he played acoustic songs that flew straight out of the mouth of hell, got your mother pregnant, and then proceeded to shred a sizzling guitar solo on top of your house?

That’s what Jimmy Fallon might’ve had in mind when he and his team put together this segment. Or maybe they just wanted to see what odd combinations they could put together for Ed Sheeran to sing so people would watch. We may never know.

You have to enjoy that Iron Maiden gets a shout out in the video at least with Sheeran playing “Run To The Hills.” It makes the Limp Bizkit song a few seconds later a bit more tolerable. He also covers Ty Dolla $ign for his upcoming album of hardcore hip hop covers, but who knows if we’ll ever get to hear the meat of that one.

Ed Sheeran singing is the equivalent of hitting a pillow with a feather.

(Via The Tonight Show)