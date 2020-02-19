Virgin Fest is coming to Los Angeles for its first year as a music festival. The festival’s lineup was unveiled today, and Lizzo and ASAP Rocky headline a roster that also features Anderson .Paak, Major Lazer, Ellie Goulding, and many other big-name artists.

The first annual Virgin Fest is taking place at LA’s Banc of California Stadium + Exposition Park from June 5 to 6. The cross-genre festival invited acts like Japanese Breakfast, Clairo, Kali Uchis, Empress Of, and even RuPaul’s Drag Race star Trixie Mattel to perform.

Celebrating its inaugural year, Virgin Fest is making a commitment both to gender equality and environmental sustainability under the slogan “People and Planet.” The festival aims to tackle gender balance by boasting a bill composed of 60% female artists. But the festival is also taking strides in environmental consciousness. Virgin Fest will ban single-use plastic on festival grounds and donate all surplus food to local LA homeless shelters. The festival is also partnering with LA Metro to offer two free round-trip passes to the festival grounds.

Virgin founder Sir Richard Branson spoke to the festival’s initiatives in a statement. “By combining Virgin’s signature hospitality and ingenuity with a strong sense of purpose, our team built the festival of tomorrow, today,” Branson said. “We are proud to bring Virgin Fest to LA and to be on track to become one of the United States’ greenest festivals.”

Weekend passes for Virgin Fest start at $229. Check out the full lineup below and get tickets here.

Some of the artists covered here are Warner Music artists. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.