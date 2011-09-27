You Need Facebook To Use Spotify, And You Know What That Means…

Now that people have had a chance to use it, they’re realizing Spotify is a lot like a regional cheap beer in that it’s not actually that great: decent, but not mind-blowing. But since it was impossible to get, everybody wanted some of it. Now, once they’ve got it, they’re realizing that it’s pretty much like the stuff they had already (think Pandora and Last.fm), except you have to download some crappy iTunes knockoff to use it.
Cue the whining!
The big “controversy,” verging on the second worst thing to happen to white people recently, is that Spotify and Facebook are so closely integrated that you need a Facebook account to sign in. Yes, the Zuckerbeast isn’t satisfied with your friends, your resume, and your dating history: now it wants your track list too.
What’s particularly funny are the claims by Spotify and Facebook. “It lets us access a wider range of music!” (How, precisely?) “We wanted to make it a seamless experience!” (So you couldn’t have a “remember me” checkbox for those who don’t want to use Facebook? Like every other website, ever?)
Come on, guys, you can just admit you’re collecting information to sell to the labels. Meanwhile, I’ll be using one of the dozen other radio services that do the exact same job.
Spotify is spamming the hell out of Facebook page. I don’t need an update every time my friends listen to a new song. I already know they have crappy taste. No need to remind me!
The novelty has wore off, and I’m about to close my Facebook account anyway. Sorry for betraying you, last.fm.
I still find Spotify better because you can pick out individual songs or listen to whole albums or whatever you want. Options like Pandora don’t really allow the same level of customization or versatility. Also I have a Spotify account and not a Facebook account so maybe I got grandfathered in?
Has this dude even used Spotify? Can you stream full albums on Pandora or Last.fm like Spotify? No. You can with unlimited capabilities using Spotify. That alone is why Spotify is better even though it has to spam Facebook now. Last.fm still scrobbles with Spotify too so they practically are linked. This post was complete poop.
Honestly, Brian, I find most albums I don’t want to listen to in their entirety. A lot of albums, taken as a whole, suck. Those I DO want to listen to in their entirety, and that’s frankly a pretty short list, I own. I can see why that feature appeals to hardcore music fans and hipsters, but the way most people use web radio, that’s hardly a killer app.