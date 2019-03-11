Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

We’re in March now, which means that the official end of winter is just days away (to save you a trip to Google: March 20). So, as folks in the Northeast get used to seeing grass and shorts again, they can start dreaming about all the fun things the warmer weather will bring. One of those is the Waking Windows festival, which will be going down in Winooski, Vermont from May 3 to 5.

The first part of the lineup was announced in February, and it was led by Tune-Yards and Twin Peaks. Now the festival has welcomed some more performers to its roster, and there are some exciting additions. New to the lineup are Post Animal, a psych rock group that’s notable for busting out some groovy psychedelic tunes, and for featuring Stranger Things star Joe Keery (although he’s described as “currently an inactive contributing member” of the band due to his acting obligations). There’s also Guerilla Toss, who are signed to James Murphy’s DFA Records, and Mirah, who, aside from here solo career, was previously a member of Phil Elverum’s group The Microphones.

Beyond that, Lomelda, The APX, Acid Dad, and Here Lies Man also join the lineup that already included Weakened Friends, Parrot Dream, Knower, Caroline Rose, Rough Francis, Michael Nau & The Mighty Thread, Mattson 2, Combo Chimbita, DJ Jonathan Toubin, The Shacks, Kississippi, Operator Music Band, and others.

Learn more about the festival and how to buy tickets on the Waking Windows website.