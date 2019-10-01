With his sixth studio album Wow… That’s Crazy on the way, Wale drops off another promotional banger, “Love & Loyalty,” featuring fellow Nigerian-American singer MannyWellz. Unlike his previous singles “BGM,” “Gemini (2 Sides),” and “On Chill,” “Love & Loyalty” is an upbeat, Nigerian Afropop-influenced dance song, which talks about a different type of love and loyalty than you might expect, considering his favorite subject matter (although he does spend some time on the second verse rapping about the various women he’s been spending time with lately).

Early in 2018, Uproxx tabbed MannyWellz as an artist on the rise, a designation that seems to be coming true with his appearance on Wale’s upcoming album. Meanwhile, Wow… That’s Crazy and its accompanying tour, Everything Is Fine, point to a turning point for Wale, who recently signed with a new label and spent some time fine-tuning his musical approach with three 2018 EPs that reestablished him as one of hip-hop’s eminent rappers and rekindled his love for the art form. And while he’s still highly active on social media, he seems to have worked out his tendency to maintain fights and grudges with trolls in favor of using his interactions with fans to always be promoting his latest project. In this case, it’s a new album with a fresh outlook, due October 11 via Warner Records.

Wale is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.