Tuesday night, Wale joined The Daily Show host Trevor Noah for an insightful interview to go along with his performance, hitting topics like the wide range of Wale’s fans — including former President Barack Obama and comedian Jerry Seinfeld — performing at the White House, the themes of his music, and finding the balance between catering to existing fans and trying to appeal to new ones. For his performance, Wale performed a medley of songs from his new album Wow… That’s Crazy including “Sue Me” with Kelly Price and “Love…” with a backdrop paying homage to the late Kobe Bryant, as well as other Black celebrities.

Wale is currently on tour to promote Wow… That’s Crazy and also recently stopped by the local set of NPR’s Tiny Desk Concerts to give his first performance for the popular webseries. The DC rapper has experienced something of a career resurgence while promoting Wow… That’s Crazy, which includes both Afropop-influenced singles like “Love And Loyalty” with MannyWellz and more traditional R&B-inspired fare like the Jeremih-featuring lead single, “On Chill.” After seeing the highs and lows of stardom — multiple times — it looks like Wale has gotten his groove back.

Watch Wale’s Daily Show performance of “Sue Me” and “Love…” in the embedded video above.

Wale is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.