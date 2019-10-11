Wale recently shared the tracklist for his upcoming album Wow… That’s Crazy, but it turns out that he wasn’t telling the whole story. The tracklist he shared includes features, and although “Routine” didn’t list any guest artists, he shared the single today, and it features Rick Ross and Meek Mill. On the track, the three go in on how their opulent lifestyles have become commonplace, with Mill saying on the chorus, “Grind and I get it, stack and I spend it, you know the routine / Poppin’ them tags, gettin’ them bags, you know the routine.”

In a recent Hot 97 interview, Wale said of the song, “We didn’t put it on the tracklist because it’s like, ‘Come on this ride with us.’ […] The three-headed monster is back.” When asked what the track sounds like, he responded, “It sounds like a Meek record, he had the direction for it. I think he might have sent it to me… he might have still been locked up when he sent me the record. […] It got the energy. There’s a lot of mid-tempo and a lot of deep songs on the album, and I just wanted to break the monotony of that.”

Wale also said he has “like 17 records with Ross, and maybe like ten with Meek,” so expect more music from some combination of these three in the future.

Listen to “Routine” above.

