Grammy-nominated rapper Wale announced his return with a forthcoming record, Wow… That’s Crazy. The rapper made the announcement with a “Therapy Sessions” trailer starring Tetona Jackson.

In the “Therapy Sessions” trailer, written and directed by Jon Stone Alston, Tetona Jackson stars as Wale’s therapist. “What’s got you in for treatment?” Jackson asks. “My label,” Wale responds. Two other versons of the rapper appear at his side. “Okay,” Jackson says. “Y’all doing to much.” A snippet of a song off Wow… That’s Crazy plays under the Wale’s conversation with Jackson.

On top of the new album, Wale also announced an accompanying Everything Is Fine fall tour beginning in Fort Lauderdale and coming to a conclusion in Seattle. Ahead of the upcoming album, Wale dropped the singles “BGM,” “Gemini (2 Sides),” and “On Chill” featuring Jeremih.

To date, Wale has claimed four platinum or multi-platinum singles, three gold singles and two gold albums. The rapper also made history as the first rapper to open the State Of The Union in 2016 before President Obama’s last speech to the nation.

Wow… That’s Crazy is out everywhere 10/11 via Warner. Pre-order it here.

Wale is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.