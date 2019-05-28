Warner Bros. Records Is Rebranding As Warner Records

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

After 61 years, Warner Bros. Records is officially rebranding as Warner Records.

The rebranding also comes with a new logo — a circle with a flat bottom that suggests exciting new horizons. A press release describes the new logo as “suggesting a record, a sun and a globe — a nod to the label’s past, present and future. The openness of the design gives it the flexibility to embrace all Warner Records artists and all genres of music around the world.”

The logo replaces Warner Bros. iconic shield logo, which was maintained by Warner Bros. Records for 15 years following its sale from Time Warner in 2004.

The label has gone through some dramatic shifts over the last few months. US co-chairman/CEO Aaron Bay-Schuck joined Warner in October 2018; US co-chairman/COO Tom Corson in January 2018; and president of the UK label Phil Christie in 2016. The company moved its headquarters to Los Angeles’ up-and-coming downtown Arts District. The new logo and name in many ways feels like the end of an important chapter, and the beginning of a new one.

“For the first time in the label’s history, we’ve had the opportunity to create a distinct, modern identity entirely of our own,” said Corson and Bay-Schuck in a joint statement. “The timing couldn’t be better, since we all feel the label is at a moment of reinvention that builds on our legacy, while moving into a future driven by fearlessness and creativity. We have a growing roster of world-class artists, a rejuvenated team and an incredible new location. It’s a new day for Warner Records, an iconic label that was born in the California sun and is at home everywhere on Earth.”

Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music.