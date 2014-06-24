Watch A Teenage Björk Play In A Punk Band Called ‘Cork The Bitch’s Ass’

#Live Music
06.24.14 4 years ago 3 Comments

I’ve never been the biggest Björk fan, but that’s only because I wish she never stopped sounding like she did when she was in the Sugarcubes and before that, Tappi Tíkarrass. For those keeping score at home, that’s “Cork the Bitch’s Ass” in Icelandic, and Björk was the group’s most apple-cheeked singer when she was a teen. In 1982, they appeared in a claustrophobic documentary called Rokk í Reykjavík.

Seen in Rokk í Reykjavík [an Icelandic film made for local television in 1982] is Tappi Tíkarrass, an incredibly tight punk/pop band led by a young (and super cute) Björk Guðmundsdóttir who have a Talking Heads meet B-52s meets ska meets Gang of Four vibe. (Via)

Watch Björk do her Björk thing beginning around 45 minutes in. She’s unmistakable.

Via Dangerous Minds

