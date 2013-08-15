Watch Elton John Sing ‘Your Song’ Over 43 Years

I didn’t think we’d find a video involving the performance of a classic song better than yesterday’s “Total Eclipse of the Heart” impressionist, but this Elton John mashup is downright awesome. Posted to YouTube last October, this video shows the legendary singer/songwriter performing his 1970 classic “Your Song” over the span of four decades, and the editing job is just perfect. The result is simply marvelous, and I can’t believe that it only has 2,554 views.
In fact, if someone walked up to me on the street and said, “Quick, show me a perfect YouTube video,” I’d show him this one. Or maybe this one. But probably the Elton John video.
(H/T to Rolling Stone)
I never wanted that video to end.
I felt like that video should have ended with “1947-2013”.
Ball’s in your court, 3.5 months
shit.
I like that he’s sung it in the same key all these years. Most guys who have been around as long as Elton John weren’t able to maintain their full vocal range.
“Quack”
Did people in the 70s really not know that Elton is gay?
Beautiful song, and well done over the years. Now for the sixty-four dollar question.
Does the fact that Elton John is/was over-the-top kweere make the song any better? Or to put it another way, would the song be any less beautiful if Elton John was not kweere?
Great accomplishments will always be great accomplishments. Skin color, gender, or sexual preference do not enter into it.
Elton! Elton, what is this video compilation you’ve given us?
“Just proof that I have a lovely voice and all of the most upsetting hats.”