Watch Elton John Sing ‘Your Song’ Over 43 Years

08.14.13 9 Comments

I didn’t think we’d find a video involving the performance of a classic song better than yesterday’s “Total Eclipse of the Heart” impressionist, but this Elton John mashup is downright awesome. Posted to YouTube last October, this video shows the legendary singer/songwriter performing his 1970 classic “Your Song” over the span of four decades, and the editing job is just perfect. The result is simply marvelous, and I can’t believe that it only has 2,554 views.

In fact, if someone walked up to me on the street and said, “Quick, show me a perfect YouTube video,” I’d show him this one. Or maybe this one. But probably the Elton John video.

(H/T to Rolling Stone)

