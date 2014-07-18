Watch The Performance That Turned David Letterman Into A St. Vincent Fan

Oh, David Letterman, we’re going to miss you get old man-excited about the rock and/or roll when you retire. St. Vincent isn’t a drummer, but Letterman didn’t hold that against her when she appeared on Late Show last night to play “Bring Me Your Loves.” He seemed to genuinely enjoy her performance, even if he couldn’t wrap his mind around what the hell he just heard/saw. “That was cool.” Indeed.
I could look at Annie Clark all day long.
And listen. Don’t forget to listen.
That’s a given. Seeing her live is quite an experience.
Goddammit, she’s so awesome.
Someone should get Dave’s hearing checked because what the hell was that noise all about?
This group reminds me of the Eurythmics minus the talent.
I don’t agree with your talentless assessment, but if I listen without watching it keeps going back and forth between Bjork/Sugarcubes and PJ Harvey, as does everything I’ve heard by her. Or is it them? I’m in my 40s so obviously everything reminds me of music from the 80’s and 90’s I guess.
I will miss Letterman’s genuine love for music though.
For a second I thought it was the Eurythmics. But I only came in at the last minute before Ferguson started last night.
Cool on Dave for digging something the kids seem to enjoy. That said, I don’t get it.
She was awesome on Colbert singing Digital Witness. I’m pretty out of touch with what the kids are listening to these days, but she’s pretty great.
I didn’t catch that performance. Are you sure you’re not confusing it with her performance of Digital Witness on SNL?
@Timartoonies Apparently it happened all the way back in February. I had no idea my memory was that good.
[www.spin.com]
Still waiting for a live performance of her best song.
And the link: [www.youtube.com]
This is tremendous.
I love how every band interview he does makes him sound like a character from Fargo.
St. Vincent is hit-or-miss for me but where else are we going to find network wide performances from edgy musical acts? I’m worried that Colbert may not take the same chances Dave does; I know Colbert has modern acts but every once in awhile I need someone just plain weird.
That ending was wonderfully awkward.
I don’t get it. I seem to be in the minority here. Good for her and all, but not my cup of java.
Check out some of her other tracks
[www.youtube.com]
or with David Byrne
[www.youtube.com]
I agree I don’t love this album, but when her music has a little structure it goes a long way.
She’s fun.
Also, getting James Cameron to play percussion for her was quite a coup.
My favorite is still TV on the Radio doing Wolf LIke Me. Dave was just a delight after that.
[www.youtube.com]
Agreed Dave absolutely loves TV on the Radio. Every time they’ve played, Dave is so excited afterwards.
Not to mention how much they rock the living shit out of that song.
Also, better link. [www.youtube.com]