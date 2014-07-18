Watch The Performance That Turned David Letterman Into A St. Vincent Fan

CBS

Oh, David Letterman, we’re going to miss you get old man-excited about the rock and/or roll when you retire. St. Vincent isn’t a drummer, but Letterman didn’t hold that against her when she appeared on Late Show last night to play “Bring Me Your Loves.” He seemed to genuinely enjoy her performance, even if he couldn’t wrap his mind around what the hell he just heard/saw. “That was cool.” Indeed.