Success in the rap game can be like a lottery draw sometimes. But historically speaking, Queens get the money. Seven-man group World’s Fair is the borough’s latest act placing a bid for hip-hop greatness, and the video for “Win4” is a strong move in the right direction. The hypnotic follow-up to “Elvis’ Flowers” features three of the group’s members, and is the latest offering from their debut New Lows album, which is dropping on July 20th via Fool’s Gold. The video shows the crew midnight marauding through New York, riding the J train and posting up at their local bodega.

“Using the corner store/bodega as a common checkpoint surrounding what occurs in most inner cities, Win4 loosely depicts the nature of different experiences in past and present NYC,” group member Jeff Donna noted via e-mail. He says that the video aimed to show the entirety of the experience, “from beer-runs to beef, loitering to getting locked up, a walk to the store is as much of a gamble as a lotto pick.”

Not only did World’s Fair drop their clever video, they released the tracklist for their long-awaited debut album. The tracklist is a firm 13 tracks, which shows that the group has no desire to jump on the short album wave, but they’re not drowning us with tracks either.

1. “WF001” Feat. Remy Banks, Jeff Donna, Cody B. Ware, Dounia

2. “Win4” Feat. Jeff Donna, Cody B. Ware, Nasty Nigel

3. “Elvis’ Flowers (On My Grave)” Feat. Nasty Nigel, Lansky Jones, Remy Banks

4. “Doobie Wrap” Feat. Remy Banks, Cody B. Ware, Nasty Nigel, Kilo Kish

5. “Denny Devito” Feat. Remy Banks, Prince SAMO, Nasty Nigel, Lansky Jones

6. “It’s Raining Outside And In Our Hearts” Feat. Prince SAMO, Nasty Nigel, Remy Banks, Cody B. Ware

7. “Much Much”

8. “Birdman” Feat. Lansky Jones, Jeff Donna, Prince SAMO

9. “New Lows” Feat. Remy Banks, Cody B. Ware, Jeff Donna, Nasty Nigel

10. “Dundas Street West” Feat. Nasty Nigel, Cody B. Ware, Freaky Franz

11. “WUWI Reprise”

12. “Read 9:07 PM” Feat. Prince SAMO, Nasty Nigel, Cody B. Ware, Lanksy Jones

13. “Untitled” Feat. Cody B. Ware, Dounia

You can enjoy the wave on July 20, until then, “Win4” is an exciting preview of what’s to come.