Wavves Released Their Video For ‘Leave’ Made Completely In ‘GTA V’

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

GTA V has given us many gifts. Aside from the obvious of being an impossibly good game, it also has given us free reign to make short films with the Rockstar Editor. We’ve already seen a serial killer Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, a new James Bond film, and the opening to the children’s show Arthur, to name a few.

But now we’ve got an official Rockstar-sanctioned clip from the surf punks in Wavves. From the Windows-exclusive version of GTA V, as well as the standalone Welcome to Los Santos soundtrack, “Leave” follows the story of a jailbreak from Bolingbroke Penitentiary. The video was created in GTA Online as part of a contest by YEAHMAP, and they did a pretty good job creating a compelling narrative. The dudes in Wavves should be very proud.

(Via YouTube)