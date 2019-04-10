Heidi Slimane

Music festivals can be a great excuse to get some summer traveling in, and you’re in luck if you were hoping to make an Asian excursion soon. We The Fest, which declares itself to be “South East Asia’s #1 festival for music through to fashion, food and the arts,” is going down between July 19 and 21 in Jakarta, the capital and largest city of Indonesia. The fest just revealed the second phase of its 2019 lineup, and new to the bill are Troye Sivan, Anne-Marie, Cashmere Cat, Jai Wolf, and Joji.

Meet your #WTF19 phase 2 lineup!

With 12 new acts and newly-announced We The Fest signature areas added to the bill, the best memories of your summer at We The Fest 2019 await! Who’s your favorite artist so far? Get your tickets now at https://t.co/qnymTRYSKy. pic.twitter.com/Pp0dDgzWs1 — We The Fest (@WeTheFest) April 10, 2019

They join a lineup that also features Rae Sremmurd, 6lack, Alvvays, Anna Lunoe, Barasuara, Baynk, Cade, Cigarettes After Sex, Daniel Caesar, Dead, Dewa19 feat. Ari Lasso Dul Jaelani, Jess Connelly, Rad Museum, Ran, Sabrina Claudio, San Holo, Tulus, Yaeji, .Feast, Coldiac, Dekat, Duara, Elephant Kind, Endah N Rhesa, Eva Celia, Fourtwnty, Glaskaca, Grrrl Gang, Kelelawar Malam, Kunto Aji, Nadin Amizah, Pamungkas, The Adams, and The Panturas.

Additionally, the festival also includes a “Beyond The Music” area, which includes things like an arts village, a food course, Cinema Club, WTF Con, and Carnifun.

Check out the We The Fest poster above, and learn more about the fest and get tickets on the festival website.