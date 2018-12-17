A Hilarious ‘SNL’ Sketch Considered Whether Or Not Weezer Suck Now

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Last month, Weezer announced that their new album, The Black Album, is set to be released on March 1, 2019. That’s obviously great news for fans of the long-running band, and perhaps nobody is more excited about it than Todd, Matt Damon’s character in a Saturday Night Live sketch from this past weekend’s episode.

In the skit, Damon, his wife, and two other couples are sitting down to have dinner when Weezer’s cover of Toto’s “Africa” starts playing in the background. Damon’s character gets very excited when he hears it, which prompts Leslie Jones’ character to show surprise that he likes Weezer’s newer material, since “real Weezer fans know that they haven’t had a good album since Pinkerton in ’96.” This ultimately turns into a big hilarious argument between the two, in which they debate the merits of the band’s discography in a very heated discussion.