A (Mostly) Complete History Of ‘Weird’ Al Yankovic’s Television Career

Al Yankovic, or “Weird” Al Yankovic as he likes to be called, is as culturally relevant as ever, despite the fact that he’s been making music for more than 30 years. His most recent album, Mandatory Fun, was his first to hit No. 1 on the Billboard charts, perhaps owing in part to all the delightful music videos he made. When you are an institution like Weird Al, and when you’ve been around as long as he has, you are going to appear in other mediums here and there. Inspired in part by his recent appearance in Wet Hot American Summer: First Day of Camp, here is an incomplete history of Weird Al Yankovic being on television.

We say “incomplete” because it does not include all the various VH1 shows he has popped up on, or his late night appearances. It also doesn’t include his voiceover work, of which he has done a lot. Although, if you want to read about him appearing on The Simpsons, we’ve got you covered. This is about Weird Al actually showing up on the screen in a scripted part, usually in a small role, but delivering nonetheless. However, we are also skipping over The Weird Al Show, his kids show that aired for one season, because that’s a story for another day.

IMDb would have you believe that Yankovic had an uncredited role as a keyboard player in a 1983 episode of Laverne & Shirley entitled “The Rock and Roll Show.” It’s somewhat plausible, but, upon further investigation, we’re skeptical. This guy looks more like Frank Zappa than Al Yankovic.