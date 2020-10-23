It is at least one person’s job to run the Wendy’s Twitter account and give the fast food chain a vibrant online personality. Whoever has that job does it pretty well, and they recently brought up Eminem to deliver a stunning jab to Machine Gun Kelly.

It began was a social media feud between Dunkin’ and the burger slingers. Dunkin shared a photo of somebody holding up a giant print-out of a tweet criticizing Wendy’s spicy chicken nuggets, adding, “Here’s some advice about spice: It’s always better on a donut (like the Spicy Ghost Pepper Donut).” Wendy’s fired back, “Stick to pushing the food that’s so ‘good’ you took it out of your name. My grandma has more heat in her roasts.”

Somebody else replied, “Top 5 Things Eminem’s afraid to Diss.” That’s when Wendy’s cracked their knuckles and took the opportunity to roast Machine Gun Kelly, responding, “please don’t make him do it, my pop punk album to recover after his diss isn’t ready.”

The chain then decided to play nice, though, as they followed-up with some praise for the new MGK album, which pivots from hip-hop to a more pop-punk-influenced sound, tweeting, “honestly the new MGK is full of bangers. #1 album being a pop punk album is gonna do great things for the scene. Meet Me @ The Altar, Stand Atlantic, Hot Mulligan, Grayscale, Knuckle Puck, Nothing Nowhere, If I Die First is a great throwback sound. Tons more.”

Meanwhile, MGK just linked up with Halsey for a new “Forget Me Too” video.