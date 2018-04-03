



Wet teased their return about a month ago when they shared the new single “There’s A Reason,” a charming piece of synth pop that hints at a promising follow-up to their 2016 album Don’t You. Now the band is gearing up to take this song and others on the road for a 14-date tour, and they’ve decided to preview their live show with a performance video of the single, filmed live at Hollywood’s East/West Studios.

The release of this video also offers some new info about the band’s upcoming album, although not that much. Press materials refer to “There’s A Reason” as “the first offering from their forthcoming sophomore album,” so that’s confirmation that they do in fact have a new album on the way. Elsewhere in the press release for this video, it’s revealed that “their sophomore album will be released later this year,” so at least we know now that it will be out at some point in about the next nine months.

Watch the video above, and check out Wet’s upcoming tour dates below.



5/15 — Philadelphia, PA @ Coda

5/16 — Cambridge, MA @ The Sinclair

5/19 — Washington, DC @ Black Cat

5/20 — Brooklyn, NY @ Music Hall of Williamsburg

5/21 — Brooklyn, NY @ Music Hall of Williamsburg

5/23 — Toronto, ON @ Velvet Underground

5/24 — Detroit, MI @ Magic Stick

5/25 — Chicago, IL @ House of Blues

5/26 — Minneapolis, MN @ Varsity Theater

5/29 — Seattle, WA @ Neptune Theatre

5/30 — Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom

6/01 — San Francisco, CA @ The Independent

6/03 — Los Angeles, CA @ Masonic Lodge @ Hollywood Forever

6/05 — Los Angeles, CA @ El Rey

6/06 — Santa Ana, CA @ Constellation Room