Wet’s ‘You’re Not Wrong’ Is An Exuberant Pop Mover Produced By Rostam

I recently caught a Wet concert at the El Rey Theatre in Los Angeles, and the first thing I noticed was that the core duo had swelled to a whopping nine-person live incarnation. That’s not to say that the Los Angeles-based band will always be that fleshed out when they perform concerts, but it goes to show what the vision is on their upcoming sophomore album, Still Run.

On their latest single, “You’re Not Wrong,” the group enlists Rostam for help on production on the peppy, summer-ready jam. The result is another strong entry in a series of advance releases that has shown the project’s strengths, including “There’s A Reason” (one of the best songs of 2018 so far) and “Softens.” Bandleader Kelly Zutrau has this to say about the song.

“When I first played ‘You’re Not Wrong’ for Rostam it was a slow sad piano-y song in my GarageBand. It sounded like lots of things I’d written before, but it was sort of sweeter because it seemed more definitive than some of the others. It was like I had been searching for an answer about love and in that moment that I wrote this song I had grown so tired of myself and my ambivalence that I decided to believe in it. Even if it was somewhat fleeting, it was a happy thing to catch and held this special place for me on the album. Rostam heard it and immediately added drums and started banging out this frantic piano part. He sped it way up and within an hour of working on it, it was a completely different thing. It was really surprising, but I loved it so much. He had taken it somewhere that Joe and I never would’ve gone on our own and captured some of that positive energy I had felt in the lyrics, but didn’t know how to convey with the production.”

Check out “You’re Not Wrong” above and look for Still Run out on July 13 via Columbia Records.