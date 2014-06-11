What Do You Do When You’re Stuck In The Airport Overnight? Make A Music Video Of Course!

Richard Dunn found himself all alone in Las Vegas’ McCarren Airport overnight and must’ve got the itch to do something to pass the time. That something turned out to be making a music video and claiming a bit of Internet viral fame. Dunn set up shots using his iPhone and managed to create a clip that is both highly amusing and a little odd.

The most interesting bit is probably how he managed to get most of the shots. He was indeed all alone, so Dunn had to improvise and rig his way through with some creative filmmaking. From his Vimeo page:

I had a person behind a ticket counter give me a roll of luggage tape before she left. I then used a wheel chair that had a tall pole on the back of it and taped my iPhone to that. Then I would put it on the moving walkway for a dolly shot. I also used the extended handle on my computer bag and taped the iPhone to my handle. I would tuck different stuff under the bag to get the right angle. For the escalator shot I had to sprint up the steps after I got my shot so the computer bag didn’t hit the top and fall back down. Quite fun!

Pretty cool stuff, but it still leaves the odd portion out in the open. Where was security during all of this? The folks over at Reddit seem to think they were having a good laugh watching Dunn lie around and set up shots throughout the terminal.

I have to agree, even though I always believed that airport security was out to ruin any and all fun, even in an empty airport. It leaves me a little confused and singled out. Why did I have to take my belt off?

Still, you have to salute Dunn for what he manage to accomplish with just a little tape, creativity, and time. You can catch an interview with him over here on CBC.

(Via Richard Dunn / Reddit)