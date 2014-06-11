What Do You Do When You’re Stuck In The Airport Overnight? Make A Music Video Of Course!

Richard Dunn found himself all alone in Las Vegas’ McCarren Airport overnight and must’ve got the itch to do something to pass the time. That something turned out to be making a music video and claiming a bit of Internet viral fame. Dunn set up shots using his iPhone and managed to create a clip that is both highly amusing and a little odd.
The most interesting bit is probably how he managed to get most of the shots. He was indeed all alone, so Dunn had to improvise and rig his way through with some creative filmmaking. From his Vimeo page:
I had a person behind a ticket counter give me a roll of luggage tape before she left. I then used a wheel chair that had a tall pole on the back of it and taped my iPhone to that. Then I would put it on the moving walkway for a dolly shot. I also used the extended handle on my computer bag and taped the iPhone to my handle. I would tuck different stuff under the bag to get the right angle. For the escalator shot I had to sprint up the steps after I got my shot so the computer bag didn’t hit the top and fall back down. Quite fun!
Pretty cool stuff, but it still leaves the odd portion out in the open. Where was security during all of this? The folks over at Reddit seem to think they were having a good laugh watching Dunn lie around and set up shots throughout the terminal.
I have to agree, even though I always believed that airport security was out to ruin any and all fun, even in an empty airport. It leaves me a little confused and singled out. Why did I have to take my belt off?
Still, you have to salute Dunn for what he manage to accomplish with just a little tape, creativity, and time. You can catch an interview with him over here on CBC.
(Via Richard Dunn / Reddit)
But was he really trapped at the airport? If he missed his flight, the strip is a short cab ride away, and I’m told there are other establishments in the city that are open all night and welcome a lone gentleman with time to kill and a roll of singles.
Maybe he’s religious? Or dull?
As for the security question, allow me to share my recent ‘being alone in an airport’ experience so that you can feel even more safe on your next flight.
Just this past January, my parents and I flew to the same airport from different locations, using different airlines. They flew Jet Blue and I flew United. We were supposed to meet up so that I could catch a ride with them since they reserved a rental car. I got in first, around 4pm, and my parent’s flight was very delayed. They weren’t going to be in until at least 10pm. My terminal was only for United and Southwest flights, which had its latest flight come in around 7pm. All the shops started packing up around 6:30pm and were closed by 7:30pm. I was told I couldn’t go to the terminal that my parents were in because Jet Blue had this new and completely different baggage claim area, security entrance, and terminal somewhere on the other side of the airport. There was no way I was going to wait for them outside an airport at night. I happened to be in a city that I don’t want to trash talk at the moment. Let’s just say it is incredibly unsafe and you don’t even want to be alone in the baggage claim area.
So what do I do? I tell myself that I’ll play dumb and wait as long as possible in my terminal until someone asks me to leave… only they never did. And I was just sitting there. Alone, excluding the occasional passing custodian. So I started wandering around. Still very alone. I find the TSA screening area. It looks like a post-apocalypse movie, everything’s kinda tossed everywhere and those annoying rope barriers aren’t up. I notice a sign in a hallway that says Jet Blue with an arrow. I follow the arrow into this long hallway passage that I’m obviously NOT supposed to be in. I pass not one, but two different set of flight attendants and security people. No one says anything to me. I turn this awkward corner and finally start seeing people. There’s a gate for a small airline, then THE GLORIOUS JET BLUE TERMINAL (which btw was actually really spectacular, I felt like I was seeing how the other half lives or something). Many of their flights were delayed that day so the terminal is buzzing and I wait for my parents in the sea of disgruntled passengers.
When my parents arrive my dad exhausts all jokes related to “The Terminal” and I’m horrified by my experience of spending nearly three hours unsupervised in what is supposed to be a very secured building. I’m super jealous. This guy had way more fun than I did. I mean I didn’t even think to play with the com systems. So many missed opportunities.
+1