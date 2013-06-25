What It’d Look Like If John Lennon Auditioned For ‘The Voice’

What if “A Day in the Life” had never happened, and bespectacled John Lennon was just a nobody from some town in, ugh, EUROPE. The Beatles? Never heard of ’em. Now the Cockroaches? Greatest band of all-time. Such is the premise of “John Lennon Auditioning on The Voice,” a what-if video from Jesse and Adam Blockton of Failures.
There are two ways to approach the clip: 1) Shakira, Adam Levine, Usher, and that guy probably wouldn’t pick Lennon, one of the greatest rock songwriters ever, to be on their team, or however The Voice works; his voice is imperfect and he doesn’t look like, well, Levine or Usher, or 2) “Imagine” is “a little too dramatic.” AMEN, that guy.
Is that not Geddy Lee?
Where is “All Beatles things are overrated!” guy?
In hell where they belong!
Hologram John Lennon, however, would have killed it.
This audition would have worked a little more using American Idol. I don’t care for the Beatles, but, there’s no way in hell at least 2 of those judges don’t press the red button.
American Idol on the other hand would take one look at him and he’d get rejected before opening his voice.
Now, if John Lennon could have auditioned with a backstory about having poverty cancer that he caught from salving his adorable son’s cancer tumors which they can only treat with the free radiation from running a microwave with the door open…
Mmmm..microwave tumors… *drool*
