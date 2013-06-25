What It’d Look Like If John Lennon Auditioned For ‘The Voice’

What if “A Day in the Life” had never happened, and bespectacled John Lennon was just a nobody from some town in, ugh, EUROPE. The Beatles? Never heard of ’em. Now the Cockroaches? Greatest band of all-time. Such is the premise of “John Lennon Auditioning on The Voice,” a what-if video from Jesse and Adam Blockton of Failures.

There are two ways to approach the clip: 1) Shakira, Adam Levine, Usher, and that guy probably wouldn’t pick Lennon, one of the greatest rock songwriters ever, to be on their team, or however The Voice works; his voice is imperfect and he doesn’t look like, well, Levine or Usher, or 2) “Imagine” is “a little too dramatic.” AMEN, that guy.

