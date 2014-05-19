What The Hell Happened To The Flaming Lips?

At their best, the Flaming Lips made challenging, inventive, and colorful pop music. Now, they’re Miley Cyrus’ backup band on a pointless award show, and the only color they’re showing is the neon paint slathered across their tired faces. Last night on the MJ-starring Billboard Music Awards, Miley and the Lips’ Wayne Coyne and Steven Drozd covered “Lucy in the Sky With Diamonds,” because of course they did, to promote their forthcoming Beatles covers album, With a Little Help From My Fwends.
It’s a long drop from the playful brilliance of The Soft Bulletin and Yoshimi Battles the Pink Robots. The Lips no longer sound like Coachella headliners; they’re the guys with garbage bag shoes making noise in the Burning Man parking lot. So, what happened? Honestly, I don’t think much has. Coyne has always been one weird jerk, but he was a weird jerk…who made At War with the Mystics! Now that he’s $lumming with Ke$ha, it’s hard to make excuses for him. It’s easier to look past the crazy, and maybe even embrace it, when you’re singing along to “Do You Realize??” Not so much when you’re trying to make sense of a colloboration with Hannah Montana at an award show with Pitbull.
“Scurlock and Coyne have been trading who’s-the-bigger-jerk barbs in the media, but they agree on the gist: Coyne dismissed Scurlock after the drummer criticized the singer’s friend Christina Fallin, daughter of Oklahoma Gov. Mary Fallin, for posting a photo of herself wearing a Native American headdress.”
Hey Wayne, do you have a few minutes to take these 5,000 Big Macs to Marlon Brando’s island?
This was also posted on Youtube, and some of the comments were by people at the show who said it took three tries to get the song right.
Hey! Wayne! I’ve got a new complaint.
It’s all been downhill since the Virgin Wireless commercials. That was the first WTF moment.
No snark. I love everything about this performance.
They’ve been playing gigs with Miley for a while now… Not surprised this mess happened really.
Eh, I’ve always found the Lips to be crap that purposely tries as hard as it can to be unlistenable.
i’ll agree with you, but only in regards to the stuff they’ve released in the last 6 or 7 years
I like the Flaming Lips, I hate Wayne Coyne
She sucked up to them pretty hard in last week’s Rolling Stone, said they’re her favorite band and listed her favorite tracks. Maybe they threw her a bone for the solid shout-out. It was part of a centerfold pullout, after all. *tosses dollas, flashes ice*
Of course, when “Yoshimi” & “The Soft Bulletin” were released, there was an element of their fandom who felt they were being alienated because they were moving away from their earlier, noisier sound that made them college radio darlings of weird.
The Flaming Lips made an appearance on Beverly Hills 90210. Let’s not romanticize the past. Also, there’s something very Andy Warhol about the whole thing.
Also….drugs.