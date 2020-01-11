Wiley Perpetuates His Feud With Stormzy Through The Incisive Freestyle ‘The Game’

Stormzy and Wiley have been putting a lot of energy into their recent feud. This week alone five diss tracks between the two have been released. And Wiley just debuted one more: Following Friday’s track “Eediyat Skengman 3 (Stormzy Send),” Wiley has put forth yet another set of verses attacking his fellow grime rapper. This time, though, the rapper appears in the video.

Wiley plays off Stormzy’s most recent diss video, “Still Disappointed,” and similarly spits his bars in a parking garage. “From the day grime started, I was in it / I was in it to win it,” Wiley raps.

While the two rappers continue to pour their creativity into slander, their feud only started in August. The beef originated when the elder grime rapper accused Stormzy of “clout chasing” after the rapper linked up with pop star Ed Sheeran for the track “Take Me Back To London.” Stormzy didn’t let the diss go unanswered, thus a rapid-fire feud began. Stormzy’s most recent track began with the verse, “One more dub then it’s back to business.” The line seems to mean that Stormzy is finished perpetuating the grime rapper’s beef, but time will tell if Wiley’s “The Game” sees a response.

Some of the artists mentioned are Warner Music artists. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.