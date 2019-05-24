Will Smith Wowed Los Angeles Traffic With An ‘Aladdin’ Reimagining On Corden’s ‘Crosswalk: The Musical’

05.24.19 39 mins ago

Will Smith guested on The Late Late Show With James Corden for a musical bit. No, it wasn’t carpool karaoke — Smith entertained other drivers by featuring in a “Crosswalk: The Musical” segment.

“Crosswalk: The Musical” is a recurring segment on Corden’s show where the cast of popular musicals performs a version of their songs standing in the middle of traffic. It’s certainly a little bit dangerous, but also fun. Corden kicks off the sketch by showing up in his best blue face paint and genie costume. He has to assure his fellow singers and dancers that they’re not doing Avatar or Blue Man Group, but when Aladdin cast members Mena Massoud and Naomi Scott show up, everybody catches on.

But when Will Smith joins the party, Corden’s role changes. He’s dismayed to find out that Smith thinks he’d be a better Abu, and the sketch gets a lot of laughs from Corden trying to make Abu a three-dimensional antihero character while wearing a monkey costume.

Once all the casting tussles are sorted, the gang performs “Friend Like Me” (complete with pyrotechnics), “Prince Ali,” and “A Whole New World.” The whole thing is incredibly elaborate, featuring dozens of backup dancers, fake elephants (!!), and of course, the novelty of seeing Will Smith singing and dancing in the middle of Beverly Boulevard.

Check out the “Crosswalk: The Musical” segment above.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Aladdin#The Late Late Show#Will Smith
TAGSALADDINCrosswalk The Musicalmena massoudNAOMI SCOTTTHE LATE LATE SHOWThe Late Late Show With James CordenWILL SMITH
UPROXX Instagram

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

05.21.19 3 days ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

05.20.19 4 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

05.20.19 4 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

05.14.19 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

05.13.19 2 weeks ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

05.13.19 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP