Jaden Smith has been a vocal proponent of the vegan lifestyle for some time now, but it looks like he had to change his eating habits after an intervention from his concerned family. On the latest episode of Jada Pinkett Smith’s Facebook show Red Table Talk, guest star Will Smith meets with Jaden and the usual panel consisting of Jada, their daughter Willow, and Jada’s mother Adrienne Banfield-Jones to talk about how Jaden’s diet made his family “really nervous” during an “emergency family meeting.”

“Will and I had a bit of an intervention with Jaden because he’s a vegan now, but we realized he wasn’t getting enough protein,” Jada revealed during the heartfelt discussion. So he was wasting away. He just looked drained, he was just depleted, he wasn’t getting the nutrients.” According to Will, Jaden had dark circles under his eyes and “there was even a little grayness to his skin.”

The reason wasn’t just because of not getting enough protein, though. Jaden admits he wasn’t eating enough in general. “I was just eating like two meals a day…maybe one,” he said. “Maybe just that one big meal and I’m like, ‘Oh, you know, I didn’t get around to it.’” Will contrasts Jaden’s eating habits with his own, saying, “I get bored and I start to eat,” calling himself “a grazer” and admitting his family liked to call him “Pudgemuffin.” He says Jaden’s condition made the family “really nervous,” but that his son is “definitely looking better now.”

Jaden reveals his improvement is due to an adjustment in his diet. “I also just wanna say that I’m vegetarian [now], that I’ve tried to be vegan. I’ll go vegan for a week or so but for the past year I’ve been vegetarian.” The addition of the additional food groups can only benefit him and his busy lifestyle as he tours with Tyler The Creator, makes excellent new music, and pushes to save the planet, one box of water at a time.