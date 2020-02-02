The world has been mourning the death of Kobe Bryant since news broke last week of the helicopter crash that killed him, his daughter Gianna, and seven others. Wiz Khalifa, Charlie Puth, and Usher celebrated the life of the basketball star at the first Lakers game following Bryant’s death. Khalifa and Puth teamed up for a heartfelt rendition of “See You Again,” while Usher performed an emotional rendition of “Amazing Grace.”

Khalifa walked out on the court with Puth accompanying the rapper on piano. During the tribute performance, images of Bryant flashed across the big screens. “See You Again” was originally penned in 2015 for the Furious 7 Soundtrack in honor of the late actor Paul Walker, who died before filming was complete. But Puth and Khalifa turned the ballad into an homage to Bryant’s legacy. Khalifa closed the song with a sincere message. “To the late Kobe Bryant,” he said. “Peace and blessing to his entire family. His legacy is gonna be remembered. We love you Kobe.”

Usher elected to perform a tear-jerking rendition of “Amazing Grace” in honor of the basketball player. His soaring vocals were also accompanied by moving images celebrating the basketball player.

Watch Khalifa and Puth perform “See You Again” and Usher sing “Amazing Grace” above.

