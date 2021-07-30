According to NBC Miami and Rolling Stone, a 23-year-old woman who was last seen at this year’s recent Rolling Loud festival in Miami has been reported missing. Ashley Espinosa Sanchez was last spotted with her friend Nicholas Prevost on July 24 at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens. She stands at 5’2″ and 130 points with brown hair and brown eyes and when she was last seen, she was wearing a floral black and red romper and white Vans

TWITTER I NEED HELP

My friend went missing last night at rolling loud, if anyone sees her today in the Miami area near hard rock stadium please notify me !! Her name is Ashley Espinosa Sanchez, she’s about 5’2 and she’s currently wearing a black and red striped romper pic.twitter.com/AKAGINjWM7 — Nick (@corneliusgooch) July 25, 2021

Sanchez and Prevost made their way to the festival from Tallahassee and upon entering the festival, Prevost told NBC, Sanchez gave him her phone and walked away. Shortly after, she got lost in the festival’s large crowd, which caused Sanchez to wait until the end of the night to find her. Unfortunately, the two never reconnected and Prevost filed a missing persons report the following day. He also checked several hospitals, but he was unable to find her. Miami Police told NBC that they are working on a missing person case in order to locate Sanchez.

On Thursday, a Miami news outlet reported that Sanchez was seen Monday on surveillance camera at the Lost and Found at Hard Rock Stadium. “Video shows she was in the company of an unknown black male, 5′10″-6′0″, thin build, wearing long dark pants, black T-shirt, red shirt tied around waist, dark sneakers, and a light-colored hat,” Miami Gardens police said in a press release. They added, “Video shows Ms. Espinoza-Sanchez and the black male appear to part ways on foot in opposite directions. She was last seen walking towards parking lot #18. It is possible Ms. Espinoza-Sanchez is still in the area.”