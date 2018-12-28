Getty Image

Every generation deserves their Woodstock. The Baby Boomers had the original Woodstock, which featured legendary performances from Janis Joplin, Jimi Hendrix, The Band, and many more, while Generation X had both Woodstock ’94 and the disastrous Woodstock ’99. As for Millenials, well, they have Woodstock every year now that Coachella is in full swing. But the Woodstock brand is still highly iconic, and it looks like a new generation of young people will get to experience their own incarnation of the event.

In an article on Billboard, it has been revealed that the town of Bethel, New York has announced a new festival, dubbed “Bethel Woods Music And Culture Festival: Celebrating the golden anniversary at the historic site of the 1969 Woodstock festival.” The event will be held on August 16-18 and will feature both live musical performances and TED-style talks, the talent of which have yet to be revealed. Live Nation Concerts and INVNT are both involved in producing the festival.

In a statement, the festival laid out their plan as follows:

“This pan-generational music, culture, and community event will be held at BWCA just 90 minutes from New York City. These three days of memorable experiences will include live performances from prominent and emerging artists spanning multiple genres and decades, and TED-style talks from leading futurists and retro-tech experts. Festival goers will also be able to visit the Museum at Bethel Woods, which tells the story of the 1960s through immersive media, interactive engagements, and artifacts from the 1969 festival.”

Stay tuned for ticket and lineup information.