Indie Mixtape 20: Wooze Makes Galactic Pop For The Masses

A little less than two years ago, Jamie She and Theo Spark joined forces at Brixton, UK-based DIY art space Muddy Yard Collective to form Wooze, bringing together elements of dream pop, space rock, and more into a sound that is simultaneously familiar and unique. Staying true to form, the British/Korean duo’s moniker “Wooze” is actually a rough phonetic translation of “space” in Korean (우주).

Set for release May 3, the band’s forthcoming EP What’s On Your Mind? is previewed by the frenetic “I’ll Have What She’s Having,” a supremely catchy tune reminiscent of latter-era David Bowie, as well as “Cousin Paul From Paddington,” which channels supremely catchy and melodic vocal harmonies through robot filters and warbly guitar tones.

To celebrate the release of the new single and prep for the release of What’s On Your Mind?, She and Spark sat down for the latest installment of Indie Mixtape 20.

What are four words you would use to describe your music?

Galactic rock / heavy pop

Years from now, how do you hope people will remember your work?

With ease.

What’s your favorite city in the world to perform?

Seoul is very fun.

Who’s the person who has most inspired your work, and why?

Though we were brought up on The Beatles, The Kinks and other great British artists, perhaps Les Claypool has been the most constant source of inspiration. We look to anyone or anything that marries the absurd and the accessible.

Where did you eat the best meal of your life?

At home.

What album do you know every word to?

Propaganda by Sparks.

What was the best concert you’ve ever attended?

LA Shark at Corsica Studios, 2012

What is the best outfit for performing and why?

Our birthday suits, as we wear them 24/7.

Who’s your favorite person to follow on Twitter and/or Instagram?

@Muddyyardspace

What’s your most frequently played song in the van on tour?

“Running With The Devil” by Van Halen.

What’s the last thing you Googled?

“Soy definition”

What album makes for the perfect gift?

11 Nursery Rhymes And Songs.

Do you have a favorite hotel you enjoy staying at when you tour?

The Nomads, Cardiff.

What’s the story behind your first or favorite tattoo?

Jamie has a mole on his right buttock so had to get a tattoo on his left one to make it even.

What artists keep you from flipping the channel on the radio?

Van Halen.

What’s the nicest thing anyone has ever done for you?

Downloaded our latest single, “I’ll Have What She’s Having”, out now on Spotify and Apple Music.

What’s one piece of advice you’d go back in time to give to your 18-year-old self?

Be nice.

What’s the last show you went to?

Tears For Fears at the Millennium Dome.

What movie can you not resist watching when it’s on TV?

Eternal Sunshine Of The Spotless Mind

What would you cook if Kanye were coming to your house for dinner?

Our patented Kim Kardashi-flan.

What’s On Your Mind? is set for release May 3rd via Young Poet Records.